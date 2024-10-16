N. Korea’s ‘bombing show’ aims at domestic unity and U.S. attention. October. 16, 2024 07:49. .

On Tuesday, North Korea detonated sections of the Gyeongui and Donghae Line inter-Korean roads, just north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), with some explosives falling south of the MDL. In response, South Korean forces fired warning shots south of the MDL, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. North Korea had been preparing for this act by setting up barriers along the road.



This destruction marks the latest in a series of staged "bombing shows" by North Korea, reminiscent of the 2020 demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong. Following Kim Jong Un’s declaration of South Korea as a “hostile state,” North Korea has employed various tactics to sever ties, including laying landmines and installing anti-tank barriers in the DMZ. This latest explosion targets symbols of inter-Korean cooperation, signaling North Korea’s intent to sever all forms of exchange dramatically.



By escalating military tensions, North Korea seems to be rallying its population against the South. The North Korean military, having announced plans to destroy the inter-Korean road six days prior, abruptly threatened a “horrible disaster” two days later, alleging that a South Korean drone had infiltrated Pyongyang. Subsequently, the North Korean regime ordered frontline artillery brigades to “stand ready to fire.” In an unprecedented move, Kim Jong Un convened a “Defense and Security Council” meeting, underscoring a hostile stance.



Simultaneously, North Korea appears keen on drawing U.S. attention less than three weeks before the U.S. presidential election. Through a statement from Kim Yo Jong, North Korea accused the U.S. of bearing responsibility for the drone incident and hinted at plans for a military reconnaissance satellite launch. Russia’s support for North Korea’s claims raises concerns about a potential North Korea-Russia joint provocation by the end of October, a scenario that South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies have warned of.



Amid these high tensions, South Korea’s military must remain resolute, prepared for immediate response, and focused on proportional, balanced measures. Preventing escalation is as crucial as demonstrating readiness to respond decisively to provocations. Managing the crisis carefully will be essential to avoiding an armed conflict, while maintaining a solid stance to counter any further North Korean provocations.



한국어