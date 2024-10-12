Education Minister refutes rumors of shift to 5-year medical program. October. 12, 2024 09:30. by Ye-Na Choi yena@donga.com.

Lee Joo-ho, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, dismissed concerns on Friday that South Korea’s medical education system will be uniformly reduced from six years to five. Addressing speculation, Lee clarified, “There are fears about a blanket shift to a five-year program, but this is untrue.”



During an online meeting with the presidents of 40 universities with medical schools, Lee explained that the government’s intent was to give universities more flexibility in managing their curriculums. “Any university that wishes to do so can independently adjust its medical program, and the government will provide full support,” he said. Lee also urged universities to set their maximum capacity for medical students and reflect this in their regulations. Additionally, he requested that universities limit consecutive leave of absence beyond two semesters unless there are exceptional circumstances.



The meeting followed an announcement by the Ministry of Education outlining emergency measures to normalize medical education. These measures come after medical students launched a boycott of classes on Sunday. The ministry stated that students who agree to return to school by the start of the next semester will be allowed to take a leave of absence. One university president attending the meeting remarked that the government’s stance against collective leave remains unchanged.



The Ministry of Education reiterated that collective leave aimed at blocking the expansion of medical school admissions would not be permitted, except for students with valid, documented reasons. However, universities are attempting to persuade students to return, noting that few are expected to formally declare their withdrawal from the boycott.



