Hwang In-beom, Kim Min-jae score goals before A match. October. 08, 2024 08:21. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Hwang In-beom of Feyenoord and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich, the best friend duo born in 1996 in the South Korean national football team, scored goals for their teams ahead of the A match against Jordan.



Hwang, a midfielder of Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, rattled the net with a left-footed mid-range shot in the 43rd minute of the first half when his team was leading the game 1-0 against Twente in the 2024-2025 regular season on Sunday. It was Hwang’s debut goal in just his third regular-season appearance since joining Feyenoord from Crvena Zvezda in Serbia last month. He has quickly integrated into the new team, earning a regular spot in the starting lineup upon joining the team and being named the ‘Player of September’ by the club and its fans. “I’m enjoying every moment at Feyenoord,” said Hwang, who scored the winning goal in the team’s 2-1 victory.



Kim, a defender of Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, scored the opening goal in a league match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday. In the 15th minute of the first half, Kim slotted home a ball from Thomas Muller in the penalty area with his right foot. It was his first goal of the season in his sixth league appearance. Kim had one goal and two assists in his 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last season. However, the defensive focus of the Bayern Munich defense, including Kim, was lacking. After conceding three goals, Bayern Munich settled for a 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.



한국어