Trump vows force, reaffirms America First doctrine

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the United States Military Academy commencement at West Point, warning that the U.S. would not hesitate to use military force if America or its allies faced threats. However, he underscored that the era of deploying American troops to defend other countries had ended, reaffirming his “America First” policy.“If the United States or its allies are ever threatened or attacked, the Army will obliterate our opponents with overwhelming strength and devastating force,” Trump said. “We’re removing distractions and focusing our military on its core mission: crushing America’s adversaries, killing America’s enemies, and defending our great American flag like never before.”He added, “Gone are the days when defending every nation but our own was the primary thought.”Trump’s choice of attire for the ceremony, a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a bright pink tie, drew criticism for being inappropriate for the formal occasion.Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com