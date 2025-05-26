How U.K. won over Trump with its trade team



The United Kingdom is drawing envy on the global diplomatic stage for accomplishing what few others have, winning over U.S. President Donald Trump despite his administration’s aggressive tariff policies, even toward allies.



On May 8, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the U.K. had become the first country to reach a trade agreement with the United States under Trump’s second term. He highlighted a major concession: tariffs on British-made cars would drop from 25% to 10%, reducing tariffs on U.K. cars by 15 percentage points compared to imports from South Korea. With many countries struggling to engage with Washington, the deal has sparked global curiosity about how Britain pulled it off.



One factor worked in Britain’s favor. It runs a trade deficit with the U.S., making it easier for Washington to offer concessions without taking a significant economic hit. Still, persuading the Trump administration, known for its tough stance, was no easy feat.



Key to the U.K.’s success were behind-the-scenes strategists like Varun Chandra, an Indian-British adviser to Prime Minister Starmer. Known as a close liaison to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and USTR lead negotiator Jamieson Greer, Chandra played a pivotal role. During Starmer’s meeting with Trump in Washington, Chandra sat quietly behind the prime minister, but his role was nonetheless critical.



Chandra’s strength did not lie in technical trade expertise. Civil servants handled negotiations, but he was able to act as a trusted mediator. Sources say he helped reassure key figures in the Trump administration who were initially hesitant about the British proposals.



His effectiveness stems from years of personal networking. Before the 2008 global financial crisis, Chandra worked at Lehman Brothers, building connections across politics and business. Commerce Secretary Lutnick also hails from Wall Street, making their relationship even more natural. As "The Guardian" noted, “No one in the Labour cabinet matches Chandra’s business network.”



His persuasive power goes beyond conventional diplomacy. A former colleague told The Guardian that if a CEO were moving to Dubai, Chandra would show up with a list of elite schools for the executive’s children, an example of his unorthodox but effective personal touch.



Chandra’s role highlights a larger truth. Traditional diplomacy does not work with Trump’s transactional style. In this new environment, personal trust and rapport matter more than formal protocols. In some cases, one adviser’s people skills may prove decisive.



While Chandra brought fresh energy to the trade team, U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson provided seasoned craftsmanship. A veteran of the Tony Blair era, Mandelson used his polished communication skills and vast network to build goodwill quietly. He regularly met with American business leaders to ask how Britain could help and made full use of the ambassador’s residence, hosting White House press corps receptions three times.



The implications are sobering for South Korea, whose economy depends heavily on exports and whose security relies on close ties with Washington. How many “Chandras” or “Mandelsons” does Seoul have?



The 2023 bid to host the World Expo in Busan, held in Paris, raised concerns about the lack of strategic planning and talent. Many officials were stretched thin, with everyone trying to do everything. As South Korea’s new government prepares to take office next month, it must ensure that experts with true diplomatic and trade expertise, both inside and outside government, are fully empowered to lead critical negotiations with the United States.

