Son excluded from October national team due to thigh injury. October. 05, 2024 09:47. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, who suffered a hamstring injury, will not be able to participate in the two international matches (A matches) scheduled for October.



The Korea Football Association announced on Friday, “We have decided to exclude Son Heung-min from the October call-up for the sake of player protection as we felt that he needs rest due to his left thigh injury.” On Monday, Korea national football team Director Hong Myung-bo included Son Heung-min in the list of 26 players for the October A matches, but Son was later excluded from the call-up. Director Hong said, “I communicated directly with Son Heung-min, and he said that he is not in a condition to play right now, but he is feeling that his injury is gradually improving, so I included him in the list.”



Hong Hyun-seok (Mainz) was selected as Son Heung-min’s replacement. Director Hong had considered selecting a replacement in case Son could not play. “I cannot guarantee what impact Son Heung-min will have if he does not play, but players such as Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-seong, and Bae Jun-ho can replace him,” said Director Hong.



