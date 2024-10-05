Medical school quota discussions spark confusion 40 days before exam. October. 05, 2024 09:47. by 김예윤 기자, 김소영 기자 yeah@donga.com.

In response to Seoul National University Medical School approving group leave for its students despite the government’s "no leave" policy, the Ministry of Education held an online meeting with the presidents of universities with medical schools. During the meeting, the Ministry reportedly urged the universities to strictly manage their academic affairs and emphasized that no additional institutions should approve group leave requests.



The Ministry of Education convened an online meeting with the presidents of 40 universities with medical schools, chaired by Vice Minister Oh Seok-hwan. The meeting was held just three days after Seoul National University Medical School's decision to approve group leave became public, aiming to prevent other universities from following suit.



At the meeting, Vice Minister Oh reportedly highlighted the Higher Education Act, which states that “the head of the school (president) may approve leave in accordance with the school regulations.” He stressed that even if a medical school dean advocates for approving leave, the university president must block it. He emphasized that, as in the case of Seoul National University, where the dean holds the authority to approve leave under school regulations, the ultimate legal authority rests with the president.



The ministry also warned of potential consequences: if medical students are allowed to take leave or repeat a year, 3,000 new doctors will not graduate next year, and an additional 7,500 pre-med first-year students must be accommodated in classrooms. However, the Ministry believes that even if students return by mid-November, splitting classes into morning and afternoon sessions could allow them to complete the full academic year by February.



The Ministry of Education had already sent several warning letters earlier this year, urging universities to carefully monitor the decision-making process when approving group leaves for medical students. Starting on Wednesday, the ministry has intensified its stance, launching an audit of Seoul National University as part of its strong measures.



