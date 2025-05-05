No more 'first lady risk,' advocates say



In 2009, the Center for Korean Women and Politics surveyed 1,000 men and women nationwide, asking them to describe the ideal first lady. The most popular response, chosen by 47.3%, was: "It is most important that she not get involved in politics and devote herself to social service activities." The second most common answer, selected by 29%, was similar: "A good wife and wise mother who focuses solely on supporting her husband." The third was different: "A professional first lady with her own sphere of expertise," chosen by 23.2%.



A professional first lady with her own sphere of expertise would not simply engage in charity work but would play an active public role in her field. Yet it's doubtful that more people would support such a model today than 16 years ago, when the survey was conducted. The reason is the widely recognized "first lady risk."



The case involving Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is a prime example. Prosecutors are investigating whether a Chanel bag, a diamond necklace and a Tenjusan extract — gifts allegedly received by Jeon Sung-bae, also known as Monk Geon-jin, from a senior Unification Church official — were ultimately intended for Kim. Jeon denies passing on the gifts, and Kim denies receiving them.



The truth will emerge through the investigation. Still, it is a fact that Jeon, a shaman with no official position, was identified by powerful figures as a "lobbying channel" and that he did receive gifts. Many believe he gained access because Kim allowed him into her inner circle. Some have even alleged that Jeon's support for Yoon's presidential campaign came at her encouragement.



Meanwhile, another "First Lady Kim" controversy is resurfacing. Kim Jung-sook, wife of former President Moon Jae-in, is suspected of using government special activity funds to pay for clothing. When the allegations first surfaced in April 2022, a presidential spokesperson said on a radio program, "It doesn't matter whether the payment was made by card or cash — what matters is that it was all private money." In other words, the clothes were paid for out of Kim's own pocket, not with taxpayer funds.



Recently, the Seoul High Court issued a warrant allowing police to search the presidential archives. Contrary to earlier Blue House claims, it now appears possible that special funds were used to cover the clothing costs. An official from the former Moon administration dismissed the suspicion, calling it "an astonishing idea." But soon enough, the investigation may reveal whose idea is truly astonishing. If, on top of misusing public funds, there was an attempt to lie and deceive the public, that would be a grave offense.



While the allegations against the two "First Lady Kims" differ, they share one striking similarity: At times, each drew more public attention than the president himself. Koreans are now seeing firsthand how the national system can begin to falter when an unelected first lady outshines the elected head of state.



The 2009 survey by the Center for Korean Women and Politics included another question: Do presidential candidates' wives influence election outcomes? A majority — 54.7% — said yes. As the June 3 early presidential election approaches, it seems likely that even more people would say the same today.

