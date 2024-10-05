The two special prosecutor bills rejected for now. October. 05, 2024 09:46. .

President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto power (referred to as the right to request reconsideration) on the 'Special Prosecutor Act for First Lady Kim Keon Hee' and the 'Special Prosecutor Act for Sergeant Chae.' Still, both laws were rejected in a re-vote in the National Assembly yesterday. Of the 300 lawmakers who participated in the vote, both special prosecutor bills received 194 votes in favor and 104 against, with two abstentions or invalid votes. Although it cannot be definitively concluded that the voting results were exactly the same, it suggests that at least four lawmakers from the ruling party, which has 108 members, cast dissenting votes, given that they did not vote against the bills. This marks a significant shift from the first re-vote on the special prosecutor bill for First Lady Kim in February when virtually all ruling party lawmakers voted against it.



Within the ruling party, a reaction has been calling this “a very threatening number.” If all lawmakers participate in a re-vote, the bill can be passed with the approval of two-thirds, or 200 votes. This means that if the Democratic Party reintroduces the special prosecutor bill and just four more ruling party members shift their stance in favor, the president's veto power would no longer be able to block it. Given the current situation within the ruling party, the possibility of this becoming a reality cannot be ruled out.



Public sentiment towards First Lady Kim is worsening day by day. The prosecution recently concluded that she was not guilty in the Dior handbag controversy and is reportedly leaning towards not indicting her regarding allegations of stock manipulation involving Deutsch Motors later this month. Criticism is expected to intensify, with many accusing the authorities of going easy on her and granting her impunity through lenient investigations.



In addition, numerous allegations have surfaced regarding her involvement in the nomination process for the general and by-elections and her involvement in the ruling party's national convention. Audio recordings and messenger conversations related to these accusations are gradually being released. The opposition party is gearing up to focus heavily on these allegations involving the First Lady during the National Assembly audit, which begins on Monday. One of the key issues in the investigation into the external pressure surrounding the death of Marine Corporal Chae is whether there was lobbying, through First Lady Kim, to save Maj. Im Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division.



For ruling party lawmakers, the pressure to continue opposing the special prosecutor bills in such a situation is inevitably increasing. The ruling party's internal cohesion has also weakened, with conflicts arising between President Yoon and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon. When asked how he would respond if the special prosecutor bills were reintroduced, Han said, “I won’t comment in advance,” implying uncertainty about whether they could block the bills again.



If this precarious situation continues, confusion in state affairs will be inevitable, making it essential for the government and ruling party to swiftly resolve the crisis. The key to resolving this lies with President Yoon and First Lady Kim. The immediate task is to thoroughly explain and apologize for the various allegations before public sentiment drifts further away. If the public is not convinced after one explanation, there is no reason not to do it a second, third, or even more times until they are.



