Huh Mio wins bronze at World Judo Juniors Championships. October. 04, 2024 07:56. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Huh Mio won a bronze medal at the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Judo Juniors Championships. She is the younger sister of Huh Mi-mi, who won a silver medal in the women’s 57-kilogram category at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. Huh defeated Aydan Valiyeva from Azerbaijan by a half-point with a heel stomp in the women’s 52-kilogram category bronze medal match at the tournament in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Wednesday (local time).



Huh, who used to be a dual citizen of South Korea and Japan, renounced her Japanese citizenship last year along with her older sister. Their father is a South Korean citizen while their mother is a Japanese citizen. The sisters are in their fourth year and second year of sports science at Waseda University in Japan, respectively, and they are training together at the North Gyeongsang Province Sports Council to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.



한국어