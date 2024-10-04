Ruing and opposition leaders launch campaigns ahead of by-election. October. 04, 2024 07:54. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

On Thursday, the leadership of both South Korea's ruling and opposition parties kicked off their campaigns for the crucial October 16 re- and by-elections. Voters will elect leaders for four local governments—Geumjeong District in Busan, Ganghwa County in Incheon, Yeonggwang County, and Gokseong County in South Jeolla Province—as well as the superintendent of Seoul. Though the election is limited in scope, it is seen as a vital test of public sentiment, marking the first significant political event since the last general elections. With both the ruling and opposition parties facing considerable challenges—such as the Special Prosecution Act targeting First Lady Kim Keon Hee and the upcoming first-instance trial of Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung—the stakes are high. Party leaders are personally spearheading the campaigns, viewing the election as pivotal to their political futures.



The ruling People Power Party has focused its efforts on Ganghwa and Geumjeong, where they are appealing to local voters. Chu Kyung-ho, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister for the economy, campaigned in Ganghwa, promising to deliver on key infrastructure projects. “As the leader of the ruling party and as someone who has served as deputy prime minister, I will fulfill my promises,” Chu said, pledging to extend the Seoul-Incheon subway line into the area. People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is scheduled to visit Gokseong on Tuesday, before making campaign stops in Geumjeong and Ganghwa, where he will hold a high-level committee meeting.



On the other side, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung launched his campaign in Yeonggwang, using the event as a platform to criticize the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. “If the April general elections were the first judgment on the incumbent administration, this by-election is the second,” Lee stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong support in the Honam region. A Democratic Party insider noted that losing even one seat in Honam could severely weaken Lee’s leadership before his upcoming trial.



Meanwhile, Cho Kuk, leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, passionately appealed to opposition voters on the day, stating, “Even if I have a knife at my throat, I will never align myself with Yoon Seok Yeol and the People Power Party.” The campaign runs until October 15, just one day before voters head to the polls.



