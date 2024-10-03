Manchester City thrash Slovan Bratislava in Champions League. October. 03, 2024 07:20. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Ilkay Gundogan (34), who returned to Manchester City (England), led the team to its first win of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) season. On Wednesday, Manchester City won 4-0 in an away match against Bratislava (Slovakia) in the 2024-2025 UCL league phase 2. After a 0-0 draw in their first match against Inter Milan last month, Manchester City secured their first win in the competition.



Gundogan, returning after a year with Barcelona, scored the winning goal. In the 8th minute of the first half, his right-footed volley deflected off a defender, finding the net. This was Gundogan’s first goal of the season, scored in his 7th official match since rejoining the team, including five Premier League games. Gundogan, a former Manchester City captain, led the team to a treble (UCL, EPL, and FA Cup) in the 2022-2023 season.



After replacing Kyle Walker as captain in the 33rd minute of the second half, Gundogan praised the team's performance, saying, “The team was great tonight,” on social media. Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s star striker, scored the team’s third goal, marking his first UCL goal of the season in the 13th minute of the second half.



Meanwhile, Barcelona crushed Young Boys of Switzerland 5-0 at home. Barcelona, which had lost 1-2 to AS Monaco (France) in their first match, also claimed its first win. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals, including the opener in the 8th minute of the first half and another in the 6th minute of the second half.



