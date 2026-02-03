K-pop song ‘Golden’ wins historic Grammy

“The song ‘Golden’ has finally ended the long drought of K-pop, which has grown into a global powerhouse,” The New York Times wrote.“Golden,” a track from Netflix’s animated series K-pop Demon Hunters, won a Grammy Award, becoming the first K-pop song to receive music’s highest honor in the United States. Rosé, who was nominated in three categories including Record of the Year, did not win, but she made history as the first Korean artist to perform on the Grammy opening stage, underscoring K-pop’s growing stature.● ‘A Korean-language song wins a Grammy’At the 68th Grammy Awards, held Feb. 1 local time at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, singer Lee Jae and producer Teddy, along with the songwriting team 24 and IDO, comprising Lee Yoo-han, Kwak Joong-kyu and Nam Hee-dong, won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Golden.” The award honors composers of music created for films, television series and other visual media.Lee, who accepted the award at a pre-ceremony event, said the win carried added significance because the song includes Korean lyrics. “Today is a celebration of Korean culture,” he said.“When I was growing up, many people did not even know where Korea was or what kind of country it was,” he added. “Seeing people around the world sing ‘Golden’ and follow along with the Korean lyrics is both surprising and deeply moving.”Since its founding in 1959 by the Recording Academy, the Grammys had recognized Korean winners only in classical and technical categories. Soprano Sumi Jo became the first Korean recipient in 1993, winning Best Classical Album in the opera category. She was followed by cellist Kim Ki-hyun in 2011 and recording engineer Hwang Byung-joon, CEO of Sound Mirror Korea, who won in 2012 and 2016. BTS earned nominations for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance from 2021 to 2023 but did not win.International media also took note of “Golden’s” Grammy victory. The BBC said the award reflects growing recognition of K-pop’s cultural and commercial influence. The New York Times reported that “Golden,” following wins at the Golden Globe Awards and the Grammys, is now eyeing the Academy Awards in March.● K-pop’s strong presence“The song ‘Golden’ has finally ended the long drought of K-pop, which has grown into a global powerhouse,” The New York Times wrote.“Golden,” a track from Netflix’s animated series K-pop Demon Hunters, won a Grammy Award, becoming the first K-pop song to receive music’s highest honor in the United States. While Rosé, who was nominated in three categories including Record of the Year, did not win, she made history as the first Korean artist to perform on the Grammy opening stage, a milestone underscoring K-pop’s rising global stature.● A Korean-language song wins a GrammyAt the 68th Grammy Awards, held Feb. 1 local time at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, singer Lee Jae and producer Teddy, along with the songwriting team 24 and IDO, composed of Lee Yoo-han, Kwak Joong-kyu and Nam Hee-dong, won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Golden.” The category honors composers of original music created for films, television series and other visual media.Accepting the award at a pre-ceremony event, Lee said the win carried special significance because the song includes Korean lyrics. “Today is a celebration of Korean culture,” he said.“When I was growing up, many people did not even know where Korea was or what kind of country it was,” Lee added. “Seeing people around the world sing ‘Golden’ and follow along with the Korean lyrics is both surprising and deeply moving.”Since the Recording Academy was founded in 1959, Korean artists had previously been recognized at the Grammys only in classical and technical categories. Soprano Sumi Jo became the first Korean recipient in 1993, winning Best Classical Album in the opera category. She was followed by cellist Kim Ki-hyun in 2011 and recording engineer Hwang Byung-joon, CEO of Sound Mirror Korea, who won in 2012 and 2016. BTS earned nominations for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance from 2021 through 2023 but did not secure a win.International media outlets also highlighted “Golden’s” Grammy triumph. The BBC said the award reflects growing recognition of K-pop’s cultural and commercial influence. The New York Times reported that “Golden,” following victories at both the Golden Globe Awards and the Grammys, is now setting its sights on the Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for March.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com