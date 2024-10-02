Private sanctions and true justice. October. 02, 2024 07:34. .

The iconic line "I may not have money, but I still have pride" from the movie Veteran returns with the release of Veteran Season 2. As the line suggests, Detective Seo Do-chul (played by Hwang Jung-min) represents the voice of the working class. It reflects the sentiment of ordinary people who, despite their struggles, strive to live with dignity. Seo’s anger is directed at those who commit heinous crimes yet escape with a slap on the wrist. The first season of Veteran captured the public's frustration as it followed Seo's relentless pursuit of third-generation chaebol Jo Tae-oh (played by Yoo Ah-in), who used his immense wealth and power to evade justice. Seo's determination to bring him to the law resonated with many. However, Season 2 takes a different turn. It introduces a new antagonist, Hae-chi (played by Jung Hae-in), a serial killer who seeks his form of justice by punishing criminals who, despite causing widespread outrage, manages to escape the law’s grasp. In this season, Seo’s perspective does not seem so different from Hae-chi’s, especially considering Seo’s tendency to act first and ask questions later.



The movie Veteran explores the growing sentiment of "private sanctions" in a society where many feel the legal system is failing them. From the recent Korean drama Taxi Driver to Vigilante and the Killing Vote to No Way Out, popular media has begun to reflect a growing desire for personal retribution in the face of perceived legal shortcomings. This desire has even spilled over into real life, with people freely sharing the personal information of criminals online. But is justice ever that simple? Seo Do-cheol challenges this mindset when he confronts Hae-chi, reminding him, "Murder is murder. There’s no such thing as a good or bad killing." After emerging battered and worn from the final showdown, Seo’s exhausted remark, "I’m so tired," resonates deeply. It is a reminder that true justice is never easy, nor is it a straightforward path of anger and punishment. That, perhaps, is the real essence of justice.



