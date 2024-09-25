Seoul to install guardrails at 98 high-risk road spots. September. 25, 2024 07:46. by 송진호 기자 jino@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will install guardrails at 98 accident-prone locations, including sharp inclines and hairpin curves, to prevent tragedies like the recent crash near City Hall.



On Tuesday, the city announced these measures to enhance pedestrian safety. Guardrails will be placed in areas with high accident risks, such as steep roads, sharp curves, one-way street endpoints, and crowded pedestrian zones. Key locations include Namsan Sopa-ro, the Toegye-ro 4-ga intersection, and the streets around Dongdaemun Fashion Mall. The SB1-grade steel guardrails, certified by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, can protect pedestrians from side impacts by 8-ton vehicles traveling at 55 km/h at a 15-degree angle.



LED signs will also be installed on one-way roads where drivers may easily lose their sense of direction. These will emit bright light so that "No turns" signs can be easily seen, even at night.



Sidewalks will be expanded on 44 roads that are too narrow or lack adequate safety facilities. In spaces like public squares, which are often crowded with citizens, additional large planters and bollards (posts designed to block vehicle entry) will be installed to prevent cars from entering. Previously, Seoul had announced plans to plant 2,000 trees, dubbed "sturdy street trees," in hazardous pedestrian areas like traffic islands.



Seoul will invest 30.8 billion won by 2025 to improve 400 dangerous pedestrian areas, including one-way streets, high-density pedestrian areas, and high-accident locations.



