Young Ethiopians thank Korea for helping them pursue engineering career. September. 20, 2024 08:11. by 박현익기자 beepark@donga.com.

Worku Tadele, a 24-year-old Ethiopian man, said at a video meeting with The Dong-A Ilbo on Sep. 4 that South Korea has a significance that will last beyond his lifetime, bringing up his grandfather who joined the Korean War as part of the Kagnew Battalions, a group of 6,000 legendary elite military troops from the Imperial Ethiopian Army which fought 250 battles large and small without any defeat conceded.



Tadele also has a special relationship with South Korea. He studied electronic engineering at the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College for two years starting June 2021. He has since last year worked as a service engineer at the local headquarters of LG Electronics in the Middle East & Africa.



Founded jointly by LG and KOICA in 2014 to contribute to Ethiopia, the only African country that joined the Korean War, the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College has produced 541 graduates, including 83 students in the class of 2024. All the graduates have jobs or are engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Tadele appreciated all the South Koreans he has ever met, who showed him a great deal of support and generosity.



Neway Sileshi finished school along with Tadele last year. His grandfather is also a Korean War veteran who served the Kagnew Battalions. He happily realized that South Korean people are grateful for his grandfather’s dedication and sacrifice and willing to help change Ethiopians’ lives. He got a job at Dragon Electronics, an electronics retailer based in the Republic of Mauritius.



They said with one voice that South Korea helped them keep pursuing their studies at college. Tadele recalled suffering a civil war while studying electronic engineering at a local university. He had no choice but to quit school due to political instability and a lack of public security in his local community. Relocating to the capital area to make a living no matter what it would take, he was so lucky to come across the LG-KOICA Hope TVET College.



The two young Ethiopians intend to work and pursue a higher degree at the same time. Tadele said that he is still thirsty to learn new things, although his two years of school helped him better understand his major. He added that he would like to spend four to five more years learning and growing his capabilities. Sileshi agreed that polishing up his skills and capabilities requires him to obtain a higher degree, showing a great interest in studying AI technology to increase efficiency in documentation or editing images and video content.



