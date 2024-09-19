Another attempt on Trump’s life raises questions about security failures. September. 19, 2024 08:34. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt on Sunday, his second in less than two months. The incident is stoking concerns over the effectiveness of the Secret Service, the agency responsible for Trump’s protection. While the Secret Service has defended its response, calling the event “unscheduled and impromptu” and having limited ability to conduct pre-search, critics argue that security failures are becoming too frequent.



According to reports from The New York Times and other outlets on Wednesday, Trump had informed the Secret Service of his plans to play golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. However, the short notice gave agents little time to secure the area thoroughly. As a result, Secret Service agents had to adapt by moving ahead of Trump on the course to assess any potential threats. During this sweep, they spotted a man, later identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, hiding in the bushes and pointing a gun at Trump. The agents opened fire on Routh, preventing him from taking a shot, and he was apprehended as he attempted to flee.



While the threat was neutralized, serious questions are being raised about the circumstances leading to the incident. Although Trump was unharmed and Routh did not manage to fire his weapon, the FBI reported that Routh had remained in the vicinity of the golf club for 12 hours prior to the attempt and had even come dangerously close to the candidate's motorcade. The fact that Routh had such prolonged access to the area has only intensified the criticism of the Secret Service, particularly given the backdrop of a previous assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, just two months ago.



