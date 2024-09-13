BTS leader RM donates 100 million won to veterans fund. September. 13, 2024 07:46. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

RM (real name Kim Nam-joon, 30), the leader of the K-pop group BTS, donated 100 million to a veterans fund in celebration of his birthday on Thursday.



Through his agency, Big Hit Music, RM expressed, “Recently, I have witnessed the dedication and sacrifices of many individuals in the field. I hope this small contribution can be of help to all the heroes currently serving our country and to those who have worked tirelessly for peace.” He added, “I also want to sincerely thank ARMY (BTS’s fanbase) for always showing me immense love and support.”



The donation will support the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs’ “Thank You to Uniformed Personnel” campaign, which aims to foster a culture of respect and gratitude for those in uniform. Big Hit Music stated, “The funds will support the welfare and honor of national heroes, including veterans and their families.”



RM has a history of charitable giving, having donated to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation on his birthday in 2021 and 2022 and contributing to the Korean Society for Legal Medicine last year. He enlisted in the military band in December 2023 and is expected to complete his service by June 2025.



