Trump sparks debate with false claims, Harris criticized for job numbers exaggeration. September. 12, 2024 08:33. by 이기욱 기자 71wook@donga.com.

During a televised debate on Tuesday, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a series of controversial statements, including claims of “abortion after birth” and accusations that immigrants are “eating their dogs and cats.” Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has faced criticism for allegedly exaggerating the number of jobs created during the administration of President Joe Biden, under whom she served as vice president.



Trump asserted that Harris said it’s absolutely fine to have an abortion in the ninth month of pregnancy, further claiming, “It’s ‘execution’ after birth. It’s no longer an abortion because the child is born.” He referenced the state of Minnesota, where Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz serves as governor, suggesting that the state allows abortion at any stage of pregnancy, describing it as “execution after birth.”



ABC News anchor Lindsey Davis, who was moderating the debate, immediately corrected Trump in a real-time fact-check, stating, “There is no state where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born.” The New York Times also reported that, as of 2022, there were no instances of abortions involving fetuses aged seven to nine months in Minnesota.



In her remarks, Harris claimed, “We created 800,000 manufacturing jobs while I was vice president.” However, a CBS analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found that from January 2021, when the Biden administration took office, through the previous month, approximately 739,000 manufacturing jobs had been created, falling short of Harris’s figure.



