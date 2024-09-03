Shin Yu-bin casted for banana milk advertisement. September. 03, 2024 07:57. by 김은지 기자 eunji@donga.com.

A new advertisement for Binggrae’s ‘Banana Flavored Milk’ featuring national table tennis player Shin Yu-bin has been released.



According to Binggrae, on Monday, the advertisement is based on the concept of Shin parodying the product’s advertisement that aired in 2004, which was the year when Shin was born. “The scene where banana-flavored milk falls out when Shin opens the refrigerator after training will bring back memories to consumers,” said an employee from Binggrae. Shin sang a song from 20 years ago, which was a rewrite of singer Sanullim’s ‘Mother and Mackerel.’ She also showed the ‘Banana Flick’ (a forehand topspin technique in table tennis performed by rotating the wrist on a table), a pun on the product name.



Shin attracted attention when she was spotted eating a banana during the Paris Olympics last month. “It was fun because I got to have the banana-flavored milk, which I really like,” said Shin.



