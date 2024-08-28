Singer Mariah Carey mourns loss of mother, sister on same day. August. 28, 2024 07:32. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

American pop star Mariah Carey has announced the heartbreaking news that she lost both her mother and sister on the same day.



“I am heartbroken by the loss of my mother last weekend. Tragically, my sister also passed away in an unexpected and tragic incident,” Carey released a statement on Monday (local time). She also expressed her gratitude, stating, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend time with my mother before her passing last week. I appreciate everyone’s respect for my privacy and thank you for the love and support.”



The cause of death for her 87-year-old mother, Patricia, has not been disclosed. Her 63-year-old sister, Alison, passed away while receiving hospice care. Her father, Alfred Roy, died of cancer in 2002 at the age of 72. An opera singer and vocal coach, Patricia married Alfred Roy in 1960, but the couple divorced in 1973.



In her 2020 memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer revealed her family's discord and complex relationships. "I have long known that I was an ATM machine with a wig on.,” she wrote. “My family tried to tear me down and have complete control over me." Although her relationship with her sister, Alison, had been distant, Carey maintained a connection with her mother, even recording a duet with her on a Christmas album in 2010.



