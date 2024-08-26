Son Heung-min records a brace in his 2nd match this season. August. 26, 2024 07:44. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Captain Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur scored twice in the team’s 2nd match this season, contributing to the victory by 4-0. He presented the team with the 2nd and 4th goals of that day in the 25th minute of the first half and the 32nd minute of the second half, respectively, leading the team to win against Everton by 4-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the 2nd round of the 2024-2025 Premier League. Tottenham earned its 1st win in the 2nd match this season after its season-opener ended with a 1-1 tie against Leicester City last Tuesday.



His 1st goal was a result of his quality concentration. With a 1-0 lead, Son, a front-line striker in a starting lineup, nicked the ball from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who had just received it from a defender to net the goal. In the second half, with his team leading the game 3-0, he received a pass from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, who dribbled the ball around 70 meters after acquiring it from the opposing team and finished it with a left-footed goal. His brace led Son to be named the “Man of the Match” on Sunday, with 65.8 percent of fan votes in favor of him. Football London gave him seven in player ratings. Playing his 10th EPL this year, he is gearing up to make this season a 9th season with double figures – except his debut year. Thanks to his 121st and 122nd league goal, he moved up to 21st place on the all-time scoring list.



Playing full time on Sunday, Son said that the team was deeply disappointed in last week’s match against Leicester City. He added that the team dominated the game but made some bad decisions and passes. However, he went on to say happily that the whole team showed excellent performance with great decisions made on Sunday.



