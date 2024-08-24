Kamala Harris: I will not try to please dictator like Kim Jong Un. August. 24, 2024 07:31. by 시카고=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her acceptance speech on Thursday for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, where she expressed her intention to respond to North Korea's threats by strengthening alliances. Harris emphasized her commitment to forming strong solidarity with Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and other allies. With just 75 days left until the November 5 election, the U.S. presidential race is shaping up to be a fierce battle between Harris, who focuses on "allies" and the "middle class," and Republican candidate Donald Trump.



Speaking on the final day of the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago, Illinois, from Monday, Vice President Harris gave a 35-minute acceptance speech outlining her goals. She firmly stated that she would not try to appease a dictator like North Korean State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong Un, who had a close relationship with Trump. Harris asserted, "Dictators know it’s easy to manipulate Trump with flattery and favor," and criticized Trump by adding, "Trump also wants to be a dictator."



Harris also declared, "As the commander-in-chief of the U.S. military, I will ensure that the U.S. has the strongest fighting force in the world," vowing to protect America's security and values abroad. Unlike Trump, who has previously mentioned reducing U.S. troop numbers in Korea, Harris hinted at strengthening the presence of U.S. forces overseas.



