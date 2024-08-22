Gov't launches pilot program to reduce private tutoring costs. August. 22, 2024 07:42. by 김예윤 기자 yeah@donga.com.

The Ministry of Education has selected 12 cities across the nation, including Busan and Gwangju, to participate in a pilot program to reduce reliance on private education and enhance public schools' competitiveness. The initiative seeks to collaborate with local governments and regional universities to develop programs that can potentially lower private tutoring expenses.



Announced on Wednesday, the program will see each of the selected cities receive up to 700 million won, with a total funding allocation of 6.94 billion won.



The chosen cities are categorized into three types. Type 1, chosen among the basic local governments, includes Chuncheon and Wonju in Gangwon Province, Gumi City, and Uljin County in North Gyeongsang Province. Type 2, chosen among regional local governments, comprises Busan, Daegu, Gwangju, Ulsan, and Jeju. Type 3, chosen from multiple basic municipalities within regional local governments, include Jinju, Sacheon, and Geoje in South Gyeongsang Province; Iksan, Namwon, Wanju, Muju, and Buan in North Jeolla Province; and Naju, Mokpo, and Muan in South Jeolla Province.



The designated municipalities and schools will implement tailored educational programs to improve academic skills and reduce the need for private tutoring. For instance, Chuncheon plans to establish five “math-focused schools” where students will receive specialized support, including mentoring and consultation services for math-related queries. Meanwhile, Busan will develop online lessons led by 48 current teachers.



Despite the initiative's goals, it has faced criticism for not including metropolitan areas like Seoul, where private education spending is notably high. Additionally, some local cultural programs, such as Gumi’s “Lesson from the Spirit of Ancestors,” have been questioned for their relevance to the program's overarching objectives.



