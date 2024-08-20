Kamala Harris poised for nomination at Chicago Convention. August. 20, 2024 08:39. by 워싱턴=문병기특파원 weappon@donga.com.

The United Center in Chicago is the home of the Chicago Bulls, where Michael Jordan, one of the greatest players in National Basketball Association (NBA) history, played during his career. The Democratic National Convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be officially nominated as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, will take place from Monday through Thursday.



On Sunday, the area around the United Center was filled with people wearing blue, the Democratic Party's signature color. Many held signs that read 'Donald and JD are weird,' a reference to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, who called Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice-presidential nominee JD Vance “weird.” Others held signs that read 'Harris' and 'Walz.'



Domingo Galdós, a Democratic Party supporter I spoke with, said Vice President Harris brought new energy to the party and that she is going to win the race. Another supporter waved his hand and shouted, “Harris and Walz will win!”



The Chicago City government expects 50,000 Democratic delegates and supporters from all 50 states to join the convention. The Democratic Party traditionally holds conventions in Chicago, where there is strong support, to rally both party members and the broader public. President Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President Bill Clinton will be in attendance at this convention. The Democratic Party aims to solidify the rise of Vice President Harris, who has gained a slight advantage over Trump in national and swing state approval ratings.



On Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, however, citizens wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyehs with a white background and black checkers were criticizing the Biden administration's pro-Israeli policies, calling for an end to U.S. support for Israel. John Resly, a citizen, handed out photos depicting Vice President Harris laughing alongside images of a Palestinian holding her dead child, a victim of Israeli airstrikes. He said, “I cannot support Vice President Harris in the presidential election. I will protest in the streets every day during the convention.” With a massive protest scheduled during the convention, there are concerns that it could turn violent.



