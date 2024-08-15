Lydia Ko prepares for Women’s Scottish Open. August. 15, 2024 08:15. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Lydia Ko, a New Zealander with Korean heritage who won gold in women's golf at the Paris Olympics and has been inducted into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, just before the start of the LPGA Tour's ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. When asked about her goals following her many achievements, including Olympic gold, Ko said, “It would be great to win one more major before I retire.”



Ko has accumulated 20 wins on the LPGA Tour, including two major championships. However, she has not won a major title since the 2016 ANA Inspiration, which has since been renamed the Chevron Championship.



“Before the Paris Games began, I mentioned to my teammates that I wouldn't compete in the Scottish Women's Open if I won gold,” Ko said. “However, as I was heading to the Olympic podium, one of my coaches asked me, ‘What’s next?’ and I reconsidered.” Ko decided to participate in the Scottish Women's Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, Scotland, to prepare for the AIG Women's Open, the LPGA Tour’s final major of the season, starting on August 22 on the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.



“I don't know why I said that,” said Ko, who once said she would only play until the age of 30. “I think it's something you have to think about a lot, and it's not something you decide overnight,” she said. “It's true that when you're playing golf, when it's bad, you want to quit right away, and when it's good, you feel like you could go on forever. This year won't be the last,” Ko said, hinting that she won't be retiring anytime soon.



