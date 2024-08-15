Google's latest smartphone sparks battle with Samsung and Apple. August. 15, 2024 08:15. by 한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com.

Google has unveiled its latest smartphone, featuring a next-generation voice AI assistant, marking the start of fierce competition with Samsung and Apple in the AI-powered smartphone market. The new device was revealed just ahead of Apple's anticipated release of an AI-enhanced version of its voice assistant 'Siri,' developed in collaboration with OpenAI. Earlier this year, Samsung had already entered the fray with the Galaxy S24, which also boasts advanced AI features, setting the stage for an intensified race for AI supremacy in the smartphone industry.



On August Tuesday (local time), Google introduced its newest innovations at the 'Made by Google 2024' event held at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The event highlighted the launch of the Pixel 9 series, which comes equipped with the AI model 'Gemini.' A key feature of this model, 'Gemini Live,' allows users to engage in conversations with their device using the voice command 'Hey Google' to search for information or control the smartphone seamlessly.



Typically, Google releases its new smartphones in October, but this year, it moved up the launch by two months, positioning the Pixel 9 ahead of Apple's iPhone 16, which is slated for release next month. 'Gemini Live' is not only available on Google Pixel phones but also compatible with Samsung Galaxy devices, signaling Google's strategic move to challenge Apple's Siri within the broader Android ecosystem. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, 'Gemini Live' for iPhone users is expected to be released at a later date.



Apple had originally planned to launch the iPhone 16 in September, incorporating its AI technology, Apple Intelligence. However, this release has reportedly been delayed. Apple Intelligence, which will be integrated into iOS 18.1, set to update in October, will enable the full AI capabilities of the new iPhone a month after its release. A central feature of Apple Intelligence is the enhanced Siri, which Apple announced in June at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference would integrate OpenAI's 'GPT-4o.'



Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics made headlines with the launch of the Galaxy S24, the world's first smartphone equipped with on-device AI capable of real-time translation in 13 languages. Unlike traditional cloud-based AI, on-device AI processes information directly on the smartphone, offering enhanced security benefits. Last month, Samsung expanded its AI features to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold models, applying the advanced technology originally introduced with the S24 to all S and Z series devices released after 2023.



