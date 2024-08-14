Apartment complexes in turmoil due to EV chargers. August. 14, 2024 07:55. by 이채완 기자, 서지원기자 chaewani@donga.com.

The Dong-A Ilbo conducted an in-depth investigation of 10 apartment complexes on Tuesday in Seoul following an electric vehicle (EV) fire incident in Cheongna, Incheon. The investigation revealed that nine out of 10 complexes lacked fire extinguishing equipment specifically designed for EV fires. At one apartment complex in Seodaemun District, the EV charger was positioned right next to an air conditioner's outdoor fan. A resident, Mr. Choi (28), expressed concern that sparks from the EV charger could ignite the heated outdoor fan, leading to a fire. He noted that such worries are heightened in the summer, given the frequency of fires related to air conditioner outdoor fans. Another apartment complex in Jung-gu District had an EV charger in the basement parking lot beside a waste recycling area, increasing the risk of a fire spreading to the waste if a spark occurred.



In response to the legal gaps, local governments are quickly developing their own plans. Seocho District in Seoul has initiated efforts to establish a fire response system, including inspections of EV charging stations within the district. On Monday, a Dong-A Ilbo reporter accompanied a Seocho District inspection of EV charging stations at the Banpo Bokgaecheon Public Parking Lot. During the inspection, experts focused on five key risk factors: voltage, current, electrical wiring, charger terminals, and short circuits. Since fire risks cannot be identified with the naked eye, equipment such as gauges and thermal imaging cameras were used.



Professor Lee Yeong-ju from the Fire and Disaster Prevention Department at Kyungil University emphasized the need to properly manage items near EV charging facilities, such as stacks and flammable materials, as they contribute to fire spread. Given the current gaps in binding measures, he pointed out that establishing a legal basis is crucial.



