Actress Kang Ha-na plays dual roles at latest movie. August. 14, 2024 07:53. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

Actress Kang Ha-na was surely an introverted person. During a recent interview with The Dong-A Ilbo in Jongno-gu, Seoul, she candidly shared her discomfort with public speaking and interactions, revealing that her MBTI personality type is 'I' for introversion. Kang admitted to feeling a bit overwhelmed when fans approach her for autographs or photos.



Yet, this reticent personality transforms dramatically when she steps in front of the camera. In her latest film, “The Song of a Joseon Female Factory Worker,” released on August 7, Kang takes on the role of a female factory worker from the Japanese occupation era. Adorned with a red ribbon and traditional attire, she immerses herself in the character of a textile worker enduring harsh conditions and oppression, capturing the spirit of resistance and resilience.



Kang, a fourth-generation Korean-Japanese born in Osaka in 2000, has a personal connection to the historical struggles depicted in the film. Her great-grandfather migrated from Jeju Island to Osaka, taking on various jobs to support his family, including factory work. Reflecting on her background, Kang shared, “I attended Joseon schools in Japan before coming to Korea National University of Arts to study acting.”



Her acting career began with “Homecoming” (2016), a poignant film based on the true story of women forced into sexual slavery under the Japanese imperialism. In it, she portrayed Jung-min, a 14-year-old girl taken by the Japanese army. The role earned her nominations for the Cheongryong Film Award and the Daejong Award for Best New Actress. Kang credits “Homecoming” with solidifying her commitment to acting, saying, “It made me understand why I should act and what acting means to me.”



When director Lee Won-sik approached Kang in 2022 with the idea of making a film about Korean women during the Japanese occupation, she saw it as a powerful chance to connect with her heritage. Kang, who finds deep satisfaction in acting out meaningful stories, was particularly moved by the accounts of women who endured extreme hardships—such as eating pig organs out of necessity—and fought for their dignity by participating in voluntary night classes. "I thought, 'I can't escape my background,'" Kang said. "I decided to take on a role that would honor my identity."



In “The Song of a Joseon Female Factory Worker,” Kang showcases her versatility by playing dual roles. She serves as both the narrator, guiding the audience through the historical context by recounting the testimonies of elderly women and exploring the ruins of a spinning mill, and as a young factory worker facing relentless labor. The film poignantly juxtaposes her roles, illustrating a bridge between past and present. Notably, the scene where Kang reads a testimony in a calm, detached voice while dressed as a factory worker is particularly striking.



