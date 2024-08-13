Harris surges past Trump in three weeks. August. 13, 2024 08:12. by 김보라기자, 뉴욕=임우선특파원 purple@donga.com.

Donald Trump, the U.S. Republican presidential candidate who was once considered to have solidified his lead following a significant event on July 13, has seen his support stagnate following the Democratic Party's decision to switch candidates. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and current vice president, has shown a clear upward trend in recent major polls. Harris's rising support is consistently reflected in national surveys as well as in seven key battleground states.



In response, a concerned Trump has intensified his negative campaigning. Recently, he claimed that a photo of Democratic supporters gathered at Harris's rally in Michigan was "manipulated by AI." Trump's criticisms, which have included attacks on Harris for being a woman and a person of color, have now escalated to claims of photo manipulation, a move seen as a sign of desperation due to stagnant poll numbers. Reports of hacking attempts and potential future breaches targeting Trump's campaign further underscore the chaotic state of his campaign.



As of Sunday, Harris led Trump with 48% support in a New York Times poll, compared to Trump's 47%. In a RealClearPolitics poll on Thursday, Harris also led with 47.6% to Trump's 47.1%. Although the margin is narrow, Harris has managed to turn an initial deficit into a slight advantage in less than three weeks of campaigning.



A similar trend is emerging in battleground states. Notably, in Pennsylvania, which has the most electoral votes (19) among the seven battleground states, Harris’s support has seen a clear rise. On July 23, Harris trailed Trump 45% to 49%, a gap outside the margin of error. However, by Sunday, they were tied at 48%.



한국어