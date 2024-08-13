COVID-19 surges nearly sixfold in one month. August. 13, 2024 08:12. by 조유라기자, 박경민기자 jyr0101@donga.com.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged nearly sixfold in just one month, signaling a significant resurgence of the virus. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) is considering upgrading its COVID-19 response team, currently led by Commissioner Jee Young-mee, from a 'task force' to a full 'headquarters' to better manage the situation.



According to the KDCA on Monday, sample surveillance from 220 hospitals nationwide revealed that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 861 during the first week of August (July 28 – August 3), up from 148 in the second week of July (July 7 – 13), an increase of 5.8 times. With around 1,800 hospitals across the country and many mild cases not requiring hospitalization, the actual number of COVID-19 cases could be several times higher.



Medical experts attribute the resurgence to increased indoor activities due to the heatwave, reduced mask-wearing, and poor ventilation from air conditioning. Additionally, a new variant, KP.3, has emerged, coinciding with the typical 5-6 month cycle of COVID-19 outbreaks.



Experts are concerned that COVID-19 could spread significantly among workers and students as the holiday season and summer break come to an end. However, a KDCA official noted that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is about 0.1%, which is lower than the seasonal flu fatality rate in the United States. The official confirmed that there are no plans to raise the COVID-19 crisis level from its current "interest" level.



