Ten N. Korean trash balloons land in northern Gyeonggi. August. 12, 2024 09:28. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

North Korea has dropped trash balloons again on South Korea in 17 days since July 24 and the 11th spraying of waste balloons in South Korea this year. Despite South Korean forces increasing the intensity of psychological warfare against North Korea by operating the loudspeakers installed across the border, which North Korea responds very sensitively to, on all fronts, North Korea has again resumed trash balloon launches, raising tensions.



According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, it was confirmed that about 240 waste balloons were launched in North Korea from Saturday evening to the early morning of the following day. Among these balloons, about 10 were found to have landed in the northern Gyeonggi region. The Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that the objects contained were trash, such as paper and plastic bottles.



Reportedly, most of the remaining balloons fell in North Korean territory, including north of the Armistice Line (Military Demarcation Line, MDL). The South Korean military believes that the balloon was launched without careful attention to the wind direction. More balloons could have traveled to the south during the northern or northwestern winds, but North Korea went ahead despite the wind blowing in the opposite direction, blatantly displaying its determination to provoke South Korea.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently turned down the South Korean government's proposal for flood relief, saying, “Once an enemy, always an enemy.” The subsequent resumption of the spraying of waste balloons can be interpreted as a declaration that they have no intention of improving relations with South Korea. The South Korean military plans to continue loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea until waste balloons come to a full stop.



