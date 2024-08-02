Seoul brings Han River experience to Beijing. August. 02, 2024 07:44. by 베이징=전혜진 기자 sunrise@donga.com.

In the heart of Wukesong, a bustling area in Beijing, China, Seoul is making its mark as a new cultural hotspot. Crowds gathered to savor tteokbokki and fish cake, while enjoying sports and picnic experiences reminiscent of the Han River.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government hosted a promotional event, "SEOUL之樂 in BEIJING," on July 30 and 31 at the Wanda Department Store in Wukesong. The event featured booths that highlighted Seoul's lifestyle, cuisine, and various attractions, particularly those associated with the Han River. A hot air balloon, known as the "Seoul Moon," was flown, and the city’s slogan, "Seoul My Soul," was prominently displayed on a large electronic billboard.



One of the event’s highlights was the "Seoul Lifestyle" booth, which recreated a picnic scene by the Han River—a big hit among Beijing residents. Beanbags and books were provided against a backdrop of the Han River projected on a screen, offering visitors a taste of an open-air library experience by the water. There was also an interactive area where visitors could try out sports such as cycling and rowing, simulating activities commonly enjoyed along the Han River.



At the "Seoul Food" booth, long lines formed early as attendees eagerly awaited a taste of Seoul’s iconic street foods, such as tteokbokki and fish cakes. "I’ve always loved Korean food, and I enjoy eating tteokbokki with my children," shared one local. "It feels like I’m in Seoul when I enjoy it while watching the Han River."



"The trend in tourism today is experiential tourism," said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who visited the event on Wednesday afternoon. "Many tourists come to experience the lifestyle of Seoul, so we centered today’s event around the Han River, a symbol of our city, to share that experience with visitors."



