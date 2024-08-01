Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran. August. 01, 2024 08:22. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas's political bureau, was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday. Haniyeh is believed to have played a key role in the "Gaza War" that erupted in October last year. Both Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind the assassination, which is likely to heighten tensions in the Middle East and increase the risk of further conflict.



"Haniyeh was martyred along with one of his bodyguards at his residence in Tehran," reported Iran's state-run Mehr News Agency. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also released a statement saying it is "investigating the circumstances of the attack on Haniyeh." Haniyeh had arrived in Iran the previous day to attend a swearing in ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.



Hamas blamed Israel for the assassination and promised retaliation. "This is a cowardly act by the Zionists," Hamas declared. "Israel will not achieve its goals and will pay the price." Israel has not commented on the incident, but foreign media and experts suggest that Israel is likely responsible based on similar past actions.



한국어