Fair play and teamwork. August. 01, 2024 08:20. .

Fair play is the most important sports spirit. Teamwork is also important if two or more people play the sport. The 19th-century American realist painter Thomas Aikens became famous for his vivid depictions of sports scenes.



‘The Biglin Brothers Turning the Stake’ (1873) shows a scene from a famous rowing race that took place in May 1872 on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia. Rowers row as a crowd of spectators line the riverbank. In the front rowing a two-person skull are brothers Barney and John Biglin. John pushes the oars, and Barney pulls as they round the blue-flagged stakes. This is the halfway point of the five-mile course. It is the most challenging part of the race, but the brothers' teamwork puts them ahead of the pack. The competitors seen in the middle distance on the right have already fallen behind. The Biglin brothers won the race by a minute and were crowned world champions.



Aikens must have watched the race and wanted to capture this historic moment in a painting. Not only was it the first double sculls competition ever held in the U.S., but it also produced new stars in world sports. The painting is highly detailed, showing the athletes' postures, muscle tension, boat shapes, and reflections in the water. This would not have been possible without a deep understanding of the sport and its athletes. In fact, Aikens was a rower. In addition to rowing, he was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed swimming, wrestling, sailing, gymnastics, and more.



Rowing was one of the most popular sports in the U.S. in the 1870s. The painter captured the two athletes at the most difficult moment, when the boat rounds the return point, breathing in synchronization. He wanted to emphasize the tension and teamwork of the fierce competition. However, the fair play and teamwork that the Bigelow brothers demonstrated are fundamental virtues that are needed in sports and almost every field of endeavor in our world.



한국어