British equestrian hero banned from Paris Olympics due to horse abuse. July. 25, 2024 07:20. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Britain's 'equestrian hero' Charlotte Dujardin (age 39, photo) has been banned from the Paris Olympics after a video footage showing her abusing a horse.



“The Federation of Equestrian Federations (FEI) obtained video of Dujadin’s horse abuse and started investigations. The FEI reported on Wednesday that Dujardin was suspended as a player for at least six months. Dujardin won three gold titles in the Olympic games. At the 2012 London Games, she took the top spot in the individual dressage and team competitions and won the top spot in the individual dressage competition at the Rio Games in 2016. Dujadine has won six Olympic medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze) including the Tokyo Games held in 2021. With one more medal, she could have become the British female athlete to have won the most Olympic medals ever.



The video of Dujadine whipping the horse was filmed four years ago. While giving riding lessons at her private training center, Dujardin shouted to a student that his horse needed to lift his legs more. Then she picked up a long whip and hit the horse. The attorney of the student who reported this video to the FEI explained that “Dujadine whipped the horse more than 24 times in one minute, like treating an elephant in a circus.”



Dujadine acknowledged her mistake on his social media the same day saying that it was a shameful act without any excuse. “I will not compete in any competitions, including the Olympics, during the FEI investigation. I apologize to the British national team and fans,” she said.



