Actor Yoo Ji-tae calls for helping out marginalized N. Koreans. July. 24, 2024 07:31. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

"Extend your hands toward the darkest of places," Korean actor Yoo Ji-tae urged Monday (local time) during his speech at the "2024 International Dialogue on North Korean Human Rights," held in Washington, D.C., co-hosted by South Korea's Ministry of Unification and the National Endowment for the Promotion of Democracy (NED). Yoo, dressed in a black suit, delivered a six-minute speech in English. Last month, Yoo was appointed as an ambassador for North Korean human rights by the Ministry of Unification and accompanied Minister Kim Young-ho on his visit to the U.S.



“My areas of interest have expanded from within pop culture to the lives of others outside my own," Yoo said. "As a South Korean living on the Korean Peninsula, my attention naturally turned to the most marginalized people in the world, those living in North Korea." He referenced the webtoon "Ankkai" (a term for "wife" in a North Korean dialect), which depicts the struggles of North Korean women in China. Yoo emphasized, "Through a webtoon accessible to anyone, I wanted to convey the pain of North Korean defectors who continue to suffer at this very moment. Women who escape from North Korea to avoid severe human rights violations often face even harsher conditions during their journey and live in lifelong separation from their families."



Yoo highlighted the need to address North Korean human rights as a universal human rights issue rather than a political one. "The issue of North Korean human rights is often tinted by its association with North Korea," he said. "However, what we are talking about are the people within North Korea." After his appointment last month, Yoo told reporters, "As Koreans, we should all think about North Korean human rights at least once. The human rights issues of North Korean defectors and those in hiding in China should be brought to light and protected."



He urged people not to turn a blind eye to injustice, saying, "If there is injustice anywhere in this world, do not close your eyes and ignore it. It is not injustice itself that fuels injustice, but our indifference is the culprit." He concluded, "I will continue to strive in my position to capture and convey the true stories of North Korean people." His speech received a round of applause. Yoo is also scheduled to speak on North Korean human rights at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday.



Speaking at the same event, Minister Kim remarked, "North Korean defectors are symbols of freedom and human rights. The Ministry of Unification will continue its unwavering support for their successful resettlement." He called on the U.S. and the international community to provide steadfast support "until the day North Korean people can freely dream and achieve their aspirations."



