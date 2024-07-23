US presidential election is reset with 106 days left. July. 23, 2024 07:47. by 워싱턴=문병기 weappon@donga.com.

U.S. President Joe Biden stepped down as a presidential candidate for the Democratic Party and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement on Sunday (local time). President Biden has been put under pressure to resign as a candidate both in and outside the party after a devastating defeat against Donald Trump, the Republican Party’s presidential candidate, during a debate on June 27.



While President Biden expressed willingness to finish the presidential race, he decided to drop out as more concerns were raised after he was infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday. This is the first time that an acting U.S. president decided to step down after winning the party’s primary. With 106 days left, the U.S. presidential election will experience some major changes.



“I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” President Biden said in his statement on Sunday. He also added that he fully endorsed Vice President Harris as a presidential candidate of the Democratic Party and that it was time to unite and beat Trump. The last time an acting president gave up on reelection was 56 years ago when former President Lyndon Johnson did in 1968. Former President Johnson gave up reelection as his approval rating decreased during the Democratic Party’s primary as opposition against the Vietnam War gained traction.



“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” Vice President Harris said in her statement. Endorsements for the vice president came from both in and outside the party, including those who were named as potential candidates for the party in case of President Biden’s resignation, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Senator Bernard Sanders.



Following the statements, Trump and the Republican Party called for President Biden to step down from his presidential seat. Trump said that Biden was the worst president in the history of the U.S. and that he was not fit to serve the country as those around him lied about his diminishing physical and mental capabilities.



