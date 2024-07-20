Trump promises ‘four greatest years’ in US history. July. 20, 2024 08:05. by 밀워키=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

"Make America Great Again (MAGA)!"



Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, officially accepted his nomination on Thursday, launching his third presidential campaign following his bids in 2016 and 2020. In his first public speech since the shooting incident last Saturday, he pledged to strengthen 'America First' policies abroad and pursue 'unity' domestically. He also indicated his intention to resume 'top-down' diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



"We will win the election in four months and begin the greatest four years in history," urging supporters to "make America the greatest country," the former president proclaimed in his acceptance speech on the final day of the '2024 Republican National Convention' in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. "We will win, win, win," and when the crowd chanted his name, he echoed, "win, win, win."



Trump criticized the Biden administration's policies, blaming them for various international crises, including the war in Ukraine, and vowed to resolve them. He highlighted the growing threat of military conflicts in regions such as South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines.



Trump particularly emphasized his readiness to resume summit diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. He remarked, "It is nice to get along with someone who has many nuclear weapons," and added that he will get along with Kim again when he returns (to the White House). He noted that North Korea ceased missile launches when he had a good relationship with Kim, confidently stating, "I think he misses me." Throughout his tenure, Trump highlighted the cessation of North Korean nuclear tests and missile launches as key diplomatic achievements. This speech reaffirmed his intention to meet Kim again.



Trump also forecasted a stronger 'America First' approach focused on protecting American industries. "We will not let countries come in, take our jobs, and plunder our nation,” he declared, insisting that all products sold in America should be made in America.”



