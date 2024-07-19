Robert Downey Jr. earned an Emmy nomination for supporting actor. July. 19, 2024 07:45. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. was nominated for best-supporting actor in Park Chan-wook's first U.S. TV series, “The Sympathizer."



The full-length list of nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards released Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences included Downey Jr. as the best-supporting actor in “The Sympathizer.” Well-known as Tony Stark in “Iron Man” stories, he plays as many as four different roles: a CIA agent, a congressman, a movie director, and an educator. The seven-episode series adapts Vietnamese-American writer Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title.



Korean-American specialist Sue Mi Terry in North Korea issues, who has recently been charged by U.S. prosecutors for carrying out in effect illegal lobbying activities for Seoul, earned a nomination for documentary filmmaking as a co-producer of “Beyond Utopia,” which describes North Korean families’ life-risking journey after defection from the regime thanks to Caleb Mission Church pastor Kim Sung-eun. Additionally, Korean-American actress Greta Lee, who plays in “Past Lives,” was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series thanks to her role in “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+.



한국어