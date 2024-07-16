Security service member requested Marine Corps golf course booking. July. 16, 2024 07:42. by 구민기 기자, 최미송 기자 koo@donga.com.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), currently investigating allegations of external pressure related to the death of Marine Corps Corporal Chae, has reportedly secured text messages between former Marine Corps 1st Division Commander Im Seong-geun and Mr. Song, a former member of the Presidential Security Service, regarding the reservation of a Marine Corps golf course.



According to a report by The Dong-A Ilbo on Monday, the CIO obtained a text message from Mr. Song to former Commander Im in May 2022, requesting the reservation of a Marine Corps golf course. Mr. Song, also a former Marine, is identified as a critical figure in the alleged lobbying efforts to support Im. The KakaoTalk chat room used to discuss the golf meeting with Im also included Mr. Lee, a co-conspirator in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.



At that time, Mr. Song sent a text message to former Commander Im, saying, "Please book Duksandae sometime in May," Im replied, "I am training at Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea, so I will contact you later." The CIO believes 'Duksandae' refers to the 'Duksandae Physical Training Center,' a Marine Corps golf course in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.



The CIO also discovered that former Commander Im sent a reservation confirmation text message, including the reservation time and course details, to Mr. Song in June of the same year, indicating he had booked the Duksandae Physical Training Center under his own name. The CIO, in its commitment to a thorough investigation, recently visited this golf course to verify entry records and other details.



On Monday, Mr. Song admitted in a phone call with The Dong-A Ilbo that he had played golf with former Commander Im. However, he explained, "It was a chance meeting to catch up before transferring, not a 'golf meeting,' and I haven't played golf since." Former Commander Im's side stated, "There was no contact with Mr. Song from July 19, when Corporal Chae died, until August 31, after the second resignation offer," denying the lobbying allegations but not disclosing whether there was any contact via text messages or other means.



