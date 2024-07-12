Macron breaks his silence and rejects a far-left prime minister. July. 12, 2024 08:10. by 김윤진 기자 kyj@donga.com.

Breaking his silence three days after Sunday’s second round of snap elections in France, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would set up a governing alliance centering around “republican forces (les forces républicaines).” Given that he has said that not only extreme rightists but also far-left groups go against the values of the French Republic, his announcement can be interpreted as rejecting a subsequent prime minister from the left-wing alliance Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP), which dominated the elections. In a public letter covered in Le Parisien, Macron commented that no one won the elections, saying there is no political force with a sufficient majority in parliament.



Macron’s recent remarks come in the wake of the 'republican front'-a coalition of centrists and left-wingers-successfully blocking the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) in the second round of voting. His message seems to be a clear statement that neither the RN nor the NFP will be allowed to take power, regardless of the election results. This stance is consistent with his previous announcement of a snap election plan, in which he made it clear that the far-left principles of antisemitism and factionalism are not in line with the values of the republic. He sees these principles as posing as severe a threat as far-right groups.



Macron’s open letter was immediately met with criticism from both the far-left and far-right. Jean-Luc Mélenchon wrote on X that President Macron does not accept the NFP’s victory in the elections, adding that the ruling party should admit defeat to the left-wing coalition. Likewise, former RN leader Marine Le Pen left a post saying, “If I’ve got this straight, the president proposes to block the far-left that helped the ruling party to be elected three days ago,” deriding the situation as an undignified circus.



