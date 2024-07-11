Thai woman’s organ donation in South Korea saves five lives. July. 11, 2024 07:53. by 김소영 기자 ksy@donga.com.

A Thai woman in her 30s, who was traveling in South Korea, has died after donating her organs and saving the lives of five South Koreans.



The Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) reported on Friday that Purima Rungthongkumheul, 35, donated her heart, lungs, liver, and both kidneys at Inje University Haeundae Baek Hospital. According to KODA, Ms. Rungthongkumheul was traveling with a friend when she collapsed on July 27. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she did not regain consciousness and was declared brain dead.



Her family, who flew to South Korea upon hearing about her condition, agreed to the organ donation, hoping that she could live on through others. "Thais believe that after death, we are reincarnated to live a new life," the family said. "So, being able to save another life at the moment of our departure is the greatest good deed we can do." In South Korea, seven foreigners donated organs in 2019, eight in 2020, and seven each in 2021 and 2023.



