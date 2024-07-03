BTS’s Jin participated as torch bearer for Paris Olympics. July. 03, 2024 07:52. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

Jin (age 32, Kim Seok-jin, photo) of the Korean boy group BTS will be the torch bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to the music industry on Tuesday, Jin will be leaving for France to participate as one of the torch bearers for the Summer Olympics opening in Paris last Wednesday (local time). The precise location and schedule of the relay were not disclosed. Approximately 10,000 people will participate in the torch relay, including soccer player Didier Drogba, members of the French resistance against the Nazis, and survivors of the 2016 Nice terror attack.



