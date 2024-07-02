S. Korea resumes artillery firing training near MDL. July. 02, 2024 08:09. by 신규진 기자, 손효주 기자 newjin@donga.com·.

The government plans to sequentially resume artillery firing and other training within five kilometers south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) this week. This move comes in response to North Korea's continued provocations, such as the 'filth balloon' attacks. Following the suspension of the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement, artillery firing training, including K-9 self-propelled artillery, resumed on Northwestern islands like Baengnyeong and Yeonpyeong on Wednesday. This week, large-scale live-fire training will commence on land across the eastern and western fronts. Military authorities plan to fire artillery at multiple shooting ranges where training has been suspended since the 2018 agreement.



According to sources on Monday, the military will soon conduct artillery firing at Yeoncheon Enemy Range Shooting Range in Gyeonggi Province, Chilseong Shooting Range in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, and Story Shooting Range in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, with detailed schedules being coordinated. No training occurred in these areas for about five years due to the September 19 Agreement, which prohibited artillery firing and outdoor maneuver training at the regiment level or higher within this zone. The military intends to continue outdoor maneuver training and joint Army-Navy shooting exercises in these regions until mid-month.



The government's decision to resume artillery and outdoor maneuver training immediately after last week's maritime exercises in the Northwestern Islands is not just a response to North Korea's provocations. It is a strategic move, seen as a clear warning to North Korea amid heightened tensions. A government source stated that normalizing previously suspended training would significantly strengthen military preparedness in frontline areas.



