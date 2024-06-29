First 'father-son team' in NBA history. June. 29, 2024 07:31. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

"King" LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has seized the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA alongside his son. The Lakers selected LeBron's eldest son, Bronny (20), with the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft held in New York on Friday. If LeBron and Bronny take the court together for the Lakers, they will make history as the first father-son duo to play on the same team in NBA history.



In major North American professional sports leagues like the NFL, MLB, and NHL, there are records of father-son duos playing on the same team. However, the NBA has never seen a father-son duo play on different teams in the same season. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers' general manager, remarked, "Next season, a new chapter in NBA history will be written in Lakers uniforms."



Last July, Bronny faced a daunting challenge when he collapsed due to cardiac arrest during practice after enrolling at the University of Southern California (USC). Undeterred, he returned to the court five months later, playing in 25 NCAA Division I games and averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and a 36% three-point shooting percentage. This remarkable comeback led to some skepticism about his readiness for the NBA, especially when no team called his name in the first round of the draft the previous day.



Despite the initial setbacks, Bronny's potential shone through during the draft combine, where he was lauded for his passing skills and 'basketball IQ.' This recognition of his talent and room for growth positioned him as a late second-round pick. Several other teams expressed interest in drafting Bronny, but Rich Paul, the James family's agent, made it clear that Bronny would only join the Lakers if selected by another team. This strategic move ensured that Bronny's journey to the NBA was just beginning.



