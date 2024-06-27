Korean fencing teams claim fourth-consecutive Asian Championships gold. June. 27, 2024 08:14. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The Korean men's saber team and women's epee team have each secured their fourth consecutive victories at the Asian Championships. Both teams are set to compete for gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics.



On Tuesday, the world’s top-ranked Korean men’s saber team triumphed over Iran (ranked 8th) with a score of 45-26 in the finals held in Kuwait. Demonstrating their dominance, Korea defeated their opponents by an average margin of 14 points from the quarterfinals onwards.



Known as the 'Afengers' (a blend of fencing and Avengers), the team is aiming for their third consecutive Olympic team competition win in Paris. Veteran fencer Koo Bon-gil (35) acknowledged ace Oh Sang-wook (28) on Instagram, writing, "Gold medal in the last competition before the Paris Olympics. Sang-wook, I finished my homework. Now let’s go to Paris to take the exam.” Oh Sang-wook secured two gold medals in the individual and team events at this competition. Despite the absence of Tokyo 2021 Olympic gold medalists Kim Jeong-hwan (41) and Kim Jun-ho (30), the addition of Do Gyeong-dong (25) and Park Sang-won (24) promises a strong lineup for the Paris Olympics.



In a dramatic finish, the, Korean women’s epee team, ranked second in the world, defeated China (ranked 7th) 42-41 in overtime. Ace Song Sera (31) tied the game with three seconds remaining and clinched the victory with a golden stab in overtime, avenging her previous loss to China’s Wei Shihan (23) in the individual semifinals. Song expressed her optimism, saying, “By winning a gold medal before the Olympics, I am able to prepare for the Olympics in a good mood.”



