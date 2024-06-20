GRAMPUS and KTown4U Kick Off First Collaborative Event. June. 20, 2024 16:07. (rain@gamedonga.co.kr).

- Quiz event and special benefits at offline stores

- Abundant rewards for K-POP fandoms and game users

- Synergy effect expected between Grampus' games and K-POP fandom platform



Global multi-platform game company GRAMPUS and K-POP global online and offline integrated platform company 'Ktown4u' are launching a collaboration event offering a wealth of benefits. This event, the first joint event since the business partnership was signed in February, provides a variety of online and offline benefits.



Users of GRAMPUS's games and Ktown4u platforms in Korea and around the world can complete a quiz event and hidden missions linked to game play to earn Ktown4u online mall discount coupons. In addition, customers who purchase products at Ktown4u's offline stores are provided with in-game currency coupons from Grampus, strengthening the connection between online and offline channels.



To participate in the quiz event on the KTown4U event page, users simply need to leave a comment with their GRAMPUS game user ID and the correct answer. Participants who answer correctly will receive discount coupons to use on the Ktown4U online mall, allowing them to purchase a variety of K-POP related products at a lower price.



Furthermore, customers who purchase products at Ktown4u's offline store located in Gangnam, Seoul, will receive a lucky coupon from Grampus's game.



The event, which emphasizes hefty rewards like a steak, will runs from June 18th to July 31st. Detailed information can be found in MyLittleChef and Cooking Adventure games, as well as Ktown4u's online mall and the K-Town Coex offline store located in Samsung-dong, Gangnam-gu, Atrium.



GRAMPUS's Marketing Manager, Shinhee Lee, said, "With the global surge of interest in K-content, we recognized the similarity in target audiences between Grampus' games and KTown4U's K-POP fandom, and we expect this event to outperform other promotions.” She also added, "This event will strengthen the cooperation between the two companies and provide users with a new experience.