Boston Celtics win NBA title for first time in 16 years. June. 19, 2024 07:59. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The Boston Celtics have reclaimed its title as the team with the most wins in the National Basketball Association (NBA).



On Monday night (local time), the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the 2023-2024 NBA Finals at home, securing the series with four wins and one loss and lifting their 18th championship trophy.



Boston's last home victory in the NBA Finals was on June 18, 2008, exactly 16 years ago. At that time, they held the sole record for the most championships, three ahead of the second-place the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the two teams were tied for first place until last season, as the Lakers had won three championships in the 15 years during which Boston did not win.



The Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) was awarded to Jaylen Brown (28), who averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the finals. "I share this with my brothers and my partner in crime Jayson Tatum — he was with me the whole way so we share this together," Brown said.” Tatum was instrumental in the victory, contributing 31 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists in the decisive game. “I feel like I’ve won the world,” Tatum said. “I’m really happy because it took so long.”



