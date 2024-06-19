Seoul City deploys drones for mosquito control. June. 19, 2024 07:59. by 전혜진 기자 sunrise@donga.com.

On the morning of June 12 in Samseong Haemaji Park, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, overlooking landmarks such as the Han River, Lotte Tower, and Olympic Boulevard, the sound of propellers echoed through the air. A large drone with four propellers, spanning the width of an adult's arms, rose from the park's grassy lawn into the sky. As the drone ascended approximately nine meters, a real-time view of the ground captured by its onboard camera appeared on the screen attached to the drone controller. Upon confirmation of the targeting cursor by health center staff on the screen, they pressed the spray button, releasing a cool mist of plant-based insecticide from the drone-mounted sprinkler.



Amid ongoing heat waves that are increasing mosquito populations, Seoul city districts are deploying various methods for mosquito control ahead of the summer season. They are waging war on mosquitoes, deploying cutting-edge technologies, and visiting places where disinfection is needed.



Gangnam-gu is the first among Seoul city districts to implement drone-assisted mosquito control. This is aimed at effectively disinfecting areas inaccessible to vehicles and pedestrians. A Gangnam-gu official explained, "Drones enable rapid, targeted disinfection in areas such as riversides and steep hiking trails where human access is difficult," adding, "We introduced them not only for mosquito control but also for effective control of waterborne infectious diseases due to heavy rains and avian influenza outbreak areas."



Other districts are also accelerating their pest control efforts to alleviate mosquito-related discomfort. The district of Jung-gu started operating a "Mobile Mosquito Control Communication Phone" this year. If pest disinfection is needed in major mosquito breeding grounds such as sewers or rainwater collectors, residents can request disinfection by texting their name and address.



In Dongjak-gu, the existing two "Disinfection Task Forces" have been expanded to three, and a new "Walking Disinfection Team" has been deployed to disinfect inaccessible corners where vehicles cannot enter thoroughly. Additionally, autonomous neighborhood disinfection teams, organized by local residents, conduct disinfection twice a month in alleyways and areas with high complaint rates.



한국어